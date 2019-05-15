|
Arthur Manuel Caballero
Deming - Arthur Manuel Caballero, 79, formerly of Deming, NM, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Arthur was born July 5, 1939 to Lucinda Perrault and Arthur Caballero in Dwyer, NM. His love for the great outdoors began at an early age spending time on the Perrault family ranch in the Mimbres Valley. He spent his young life riding horses with his cousins, Raymond and Larry Perrault, branding cattle, tending to the animals, running through the orchard and river near the ranch, and helping his grandfather and father run the M. Caballero and Son General Store in Dwyer.
Arthur was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and riding his horse in the Gila Wilderness. He spent every opportunity he could doing what he loved and was most at peace enjoying God's gift of nature. He had an intense love for his family, especially his six beloved sisters, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by daughter, Julie Martin and husband Guy of Phoenix, AZ; 2 sons, Victor Caballero of Deming, NM and Daniel Caballero of El Paso, TX; sisters, Bertha Quarrell and husband Barney of Tucson, AZ, Nancy Chaires and husband Edward of Las Cruces, NM, Rita Lambert and husband Roger of Austin, TX, Manuelita Maynes and husband Jasper of Deming, NM, Loretta Casillas and husband Manny of El Paso, TX; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Quiroga and husband David of Atlanta, GA and Autumn Caballero of San Antonio, TX; 2 great-grandchildren, Xzavier Caballero and Alyssa Nunez.
Visitation will begin at 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary to follow at 6 o'clock. Mass will begin at 12 o'clock on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Saint Ann's Catholic Church with the Christian Burial concluding services and interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel Ibarra will officiate.
Serving as pallbearers are Kenny Rutz, Billy Chaires, Jasper Maynes Jr., Tomas Casillas, Ruben Casas and Ray Trejo Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Perrault, Larry Perrault, Tony Perrault, Manny Casillas Jr., Barney Joe Quarrell.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lucinda Caballero; sister, Marcella Rutz.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on May 15, 2019