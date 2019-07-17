|
Aurelio Martinez Padilla
Deming - Aurelio Martinez Padilla Jr., 84, resident of Silver City passed away at the Silver Care Center in Silver City Saturday July 13, 2019.
A Memorial service will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Deming beginning at 10 o'clock in the morning. Final inurnment will follow at Salem Cemetery in Salem, New Mexico. Joseph Gross, pastor will officiate.
Aurelio (Junior) was born March 16, 1935 in Salem, NM to Aurelio Padilla Sr. and Juanita Martinez, who have preceded him in death. Junior was a hardworking man with a passion for working as a mechanic and dancing. He was father to 20 children, whom he raised, protected, and loved until his last breath.
He is survived by his sisters; Jesusita Padilla Morales, Juanita Jerabeck, Lupe Garcia; sons Jesus, Ray, Louie, Steve, David, Albert, Arturo, Phillip; daughters Gloria, Laura P., Juanita (Jenny), Teresa, Laura A., Lisa, Dolores; and children by love Maria and Manuel. His memory will live on through his countless nieces, nephews, cousins, grandkids, and great grandkids.
He is proceded in death by his wife Frances Almanza Padilla; brothers Lorenzo and Jose Padilla; son Johnny Padilla; son by love Ramona (Monchie) Almanza; daughter MaryAnn Miller and grandchildren Sean Moreno and John Junior.
