Aurora A. Uzueta
Deming - AURORA A. UZUETA, 90, a longtime resident of Deming passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 5 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel where a prayer vigil will begin at 6 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Alex Ureña officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Aurora was born July 12, 1929 in Rice, Arizona and has been a resident of Deming since 1947. She was a homemaker and over the years was a caregiver to many families in need. Her family was of utmost importance to her and she always made sure nobody left her house hungry. Locally Aurora was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and had been active with TOPS, the Altar Society and the Apostolado.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Luz) Uzueta of Tucson, AZ, Salvador (Armida) Uzueta of Deming; daughter Barbara (Raymond) Cobos; brothers Robert (Fela) Tellez of Las Cruces, Candido (Mary) Tellez of Tucson, AZ, Afredo Tellez of Tucson, AZ, Martin (Emily) Tellez of Tempe, AZ, Carmelo (Alice) Tellez of Flagstaff, AZ; sister Blasita (Carlos) Rodriguez of Prescott, AZ; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mom, Louisa Tellez, husband Joe Uzueta, son Robert Uzueta and brother Marcelo Arbizo.
Pallbearers will be Josh, Sal, Mike, Ezra, and Michael Uzueta and Raymond Cobos.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020