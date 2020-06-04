Avon Bailey
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avon Bailey

Deming - Avon E. Bailey, 74, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Avon was born on May 26, 1946 to Warren Bailey and Lenora Twist in Bangor, Maine. Abon was a member of the American Legion and served in US Navy. He enjoyed riding in his motorcycle and his hobbies consisted of going fishing, building model airplanes and playing online poker. He is survived by his wife, Annette Bailey; two sons, Christopher Hernandez and Ronnie Hernandez; two daughters, Yvonne Bailey and Andrea Hernandez; one step-son, James Beillon; one sister, Linda Twist and seven grandchildren. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved