Avon BaileyDeming - Avon E. Bailey, 74, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Avon was born on May 26, 1946 to Warren Bailey and Lenora Twist in Bangor, Maine. Abon was a member of the American Legion and served in US Navy. He enjoyed riding in his motorcycle and his hobbies consisted of going fishing, building model airplanes and playing online poker. He is survived by his wife, Annette Bailey; two sons, Christopher Hernandez and Ronnie Hernandez; two daughters, Yvonne Bailey and Andrea Hernandez; one step-son, James Beillon; one sister, Linda Twist and seven grandchildren. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070