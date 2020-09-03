Barbara Sue Davis
Deming - Barbara Sue (Coffey) Davis, 73, Deming resident entered eternal rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church of Southern Oklahoma (278935 E. 1780 Comanche Dr. Comanche, OK 73529). Billy Martin will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Duncan, OK at a later date.
Barbara was born March 30, 1947 in Erick, Oklahoma to Joe Lee Coffey and Imogene (Luman) Barnhart. She married, Carol Joe Davis on January 12, 1963 in Sayre, Oklahoma. After living in several places including Erick, OK, Clinton, OK, Fort Worth, TX and Okeene, OK, they settled in Duncan, OK in 1969. Barbara was a homemaker and was very active supporting her two children with school and sports activities. She was also proud to have been a Water Safety Instructor for the Red Cross. When her children started school, Barbara worked at the Highlander Laundromat and at Love's County Store in Comanche. She also worked at Eastland Grocery for many years. Her final job was with Duncan Group Homes as a group home manager for 19yrs. While there, Barbara received numerous awards from Oklahoma Advocates Involved in Monitoring (OKAIM) and Development Disabilities Services of Oklahoma for her outstanding work. In 2014, she moved to Deming, New Mexico to be closer to her daughter. Barbara was always taking care of those in need. Over the years, she welcomed numerous friends and family members to live with her in her home. That was the kind of person she was. Her kindness and generous heart made her special and loved by many.
Barbara always said she was proud of her two children and how they had grown into wonderful, responsible, caring adults. Her grandchildren were everything to her and she made sure they could always count on their Mimi to babysit and attend their special events. The last event she attended was her grandson's wedding and very recently learned she was going to be a great-grandmother.
Barbara believed in living life to the fullest. In the 1970s, she rode her own motorcycle despite her chronic asthma and her doctor's advice against doing so. She always told the story of pulling to a traffic light and looking over to see her doctor in the car next to her shaking his head. Barbara loved all kinds of music and danced at every opportunity.
She is survived by her 2 children, Joe (Tonya) Davis Jr. of Duncan, OK and Angie (Brett) Jenkins of Deming, NM; 4 sisters, Billie Plaster of Sayre, OK, Shirley Crosby of Elk City, OK; and Darlene Odom and Laquita Carthel both of Lubbock, TX; 3 grandchildren, Harley (Taylor) Davis, Lilly Davis and Griffin Jenkins, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Coffey and Imogene Barnhart; her husband, Joe and a brother, Odell Hutton.
