Belen Ponce Viramontes
Deming - Belen Ponce Viramontes, 71, a longtime Deming resident passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home.
Belen was born July 8, 1949 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Josefa Rodriguez and Octaviano Ponce. She married Refugio Viramontes on March 24, 1969 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. They lived in California for many years before moving to Deming in 1990. Belen worked as a CNA for 20 years in various nursing homes before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Belen was a very good cook, loved music and enjoyed dancing. She will be deeply missed. Belen will live in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Eva Luna and her husband Juan, son, Humberto Viramontes both of Deming; brother, Arnulfo Ponce and his wife Mari of Oregon; sisters, Eva Prieto, Adela Alarcon and her husband Carlos of Deming, Virginia Morales of Albuquerque and Olivia Avila of Colorado; 3 grandchildren, John Luna of Albuquerque, Bianca Luna of Omaha, Nebraska and Adrian Luna of Deming; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Belen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Refugio Viramontes; 3 brothers, Octaviano, Pablo and Guillermo Ponce; 2 sisters, Elena P. Chacon and Herlinda Hernandez.
A graveside service with Covid 19 restrictions in place will be conducted Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Mountain View Cemetery. Martin Romayor will preside. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation
in Albuquerque or any other foundation of your choice.
