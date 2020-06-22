Bennie Lou Hamilton
Deming - Bennie Lou Hamilton passed away on June 16, 2020 in Gilbert AZ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at nine o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at ten at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor, Darrell Witmer officiating. Due to the pandemic, services will be held for immediate family only for the health and safety of others during this difficult time. Mom will be laid to rest with her husband, Alvin and son, James.
Bennie Lou was born at home in Scotland, Arkansas October 27, 1935 to Branham Dunsworth and Winnie Underwood. The Doctor arrived prior to her delivery, but was to inebriated to help, so her aunts stepped in to help. The next day he completed the birth certificate. She spent her youth splitting time between Scotland and Clifton, Arizona, where she graduated in 1952. While still in High School she started working at Valley National Bank and stayed with them until she met and soon married, Alvin Hamilton. Alvin was a fellow Arkansan who grew up close to Scotland, but they didn't think they met as youths. They spent the next 40 years in the Morenci/Clifton area where they raised two boys, enjoying life in the small mining community, where it seemed like everyone knew each other. After retiring they moved to Deming, New Mexico and stayed there until death and health issues required her to move back to Arizona. Bennie was active in the church everywhere she lived. She was often the pianist and taught Sunday school until late in her life. She enjoyed cooking, making many wedding and birthday cakes in the community, sewing and traveling. During the trying last years of her life dealing with dementia/Alzheimer's Bennie Lou kept her kind and good-natured outlook on life, often saying she just took what comes and made the best of it.
Bennie Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Hamilton; a son, James Hamilton; parents, Branham and Winnie Dunsworth and two brothers, Gene and Johnnie Dunsworth.
She is survived by her son, Alvin (Shin) and grandson Andrew Hamilton.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Caissa Assisted Living for their loving care and help with Mom.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.