Benny A. Ornelas
Deming - Benny A. Ornelas, 75, longtime Deming resident entered eternal rest Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Las Cruces surrounded by his family.
A graveside service with Covid 19 restrictions in place will be conducted Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery with Father Manuel F. Ibarra officiating. Veteran honors will be accorded.
Benny was born November 30, 1944 to Escolastica Aguilar and Lucas Ornelas in Monahans, Texas. He graduated from Deming High School and joined the U. S. Navy a few months after graduating.
After returning from the US Navy he worked for the Deming Fire Department until his retirement. Three months after his retirement, he went to work for the Deming Public Schools where he started off as a janitor at Columbus School; later moved to the maintenance department and earned his way up to Director of Maintenance.
Benny is survived by his loving wife, Elena Ornelas of the home; children, Yvette Ornelas (Richard Parra), Jeanette Ornelas Perez (Raul Devora) and Robert Ornelas all of Deming; 6 grandchildren, Gabriel, Robert Jr. and Isaac Ornelas, Enrique Perez, Karysma and Julissa Verdugo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Hemedinger.
