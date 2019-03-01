Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bent Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bent Means


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bent Means Obituary
Bent Means

- - On Tuesday February 19, 2019 Bent Means, an amazing father, brother, son and friend entered eternal rest.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Father of Bent, Tommy Means will officiate. A reception will follow at the Paulk Farm. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Born January 17, 1968 to Tommy and Barbara Means in Morenci, Arizona. He was truly one of a kind, a man of his word and he loved his friends and family with every part of his being. Bent loved caterpillar equipment, the New England Patriots, and a good funny conversation.

Bent is survived by his father, Tommy Means; 3 sisters, Donna McSherry (David), Mary Hull and Keeley Means; 1 brother, Obie Means (Darcy); 1 daughter, Amanda Means (Jose) and granddaughter Selah.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Means.

"Material things mean nothing, our greatest treasure is our friends and family. Although far from perfect, you choose to love them with all you got; because when you're in your in."

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com, 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now