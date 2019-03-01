|
|
Bent Means
- - On Tuesday February 19, 2019 Bent Means, an amazing father, brother, son and friend entered eternal rest.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Father of Bent, Tommy Means will officiate. A reception will follow at the Paulk Farm. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Born January 17, 1968 to Tommy and Barbara Means in Morenci, Arizona. He was truly one of a kind, a man of his word and he loved his friends and family with every part of his being. Bent loved caterpillar equipment, the New England Patriots, and a good funny conversation.
Bent is survived by his father, Tommy Means; 3 sisters, Donna McSherry (David), Mary Hull and Keeley Means; 1 brother, Obie Means (Darcy); 1 daughter, Amanda Means (Jose) and granddaughter Selah.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Means.
"Material things mean nothing, our greatest treasure is our friends and family. Although far from perfect, you choose to love them with all you got; because when you're in your in."
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com, 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 1, 2019