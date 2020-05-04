|
|
Bernie Hobbs
Deming -
BERNA (Bernie) LEE HOBBS, 82, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at Mt. View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.
Bernie was born April 21, 1938 in Socorro, New Mexico to Walter Harmon and Jessie Irene Henslee. She has lived in Deming all her life and has been a school bus driver since 1971 from which she eventually retired. Her career on the school bus brought her many long lasting and fulfilling relationships with children and she always looked forward to meeting her new passengers. Bernie enjoyed being with her family and being an excellent cook they remember many family events filled with fun, laughter and good food. She also liked to garden and work in her flower beds. Bernie was a member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Rick Hobbs (Kim Valenzuela) of Lordsburg, Steve Hobbs (Tracey), Mike Hobbs, Phil Hobbs (Kristie) all of Deming, Jerry Anderson (Sandra) of Richland, WA; Pamela Christopher (Russ) of Pinehurst, TX and Shawn Lawrence (Mike) of Jackson, MS. Bernie was blessed with many grandchildren who brought her many memories. She has 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Hobbs, sister Margie Cozart, and brother Lonnie Henslee.
Due to the existing conditions surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic a private family service will be held and a public memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. Her family thanks you for kindnesses and prayers and look forward to seeing everyone at the public memorial service.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 4 to May 6, 2020