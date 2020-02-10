|
|
Beverly Barnes
Deming -
Beverly S. Barnes, 70, passed away at Willow Manor on January 18, 2020.
Beverly was born in Gary, Indiana to Shelberdeen and Evelyn Hunt. She lived most of her life in Deming.
Beverly graduated from Deming High School in 1967. She attended ENMU where she received her Bachelor of Arts. She also attended WNMU where she received her Master's in Special Education. Beverly worked for Deming Public Schools for 20 years. Other jobs included Deming Public Library and Mimbres Memorial Hospital where she was a phlebotomist, nursing assistant and an x-ray technician.
Beverly married William C. Barnes III on September 20, 1975. They had 43 years together before his passing in 2018.
Some of her hobbies were cooking, crossword puzzles and reading, no book ever being too long to read. She also loved watching football and baseball on TV.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Barnes III, her son, Paul Allen Barnes; her brother, David Allen Hunt and parents, Shelberdeen and Evelyn Hunt.
Beverly is survived by a son, William Barnes IV (Eugenia); her brothers, Dean Hunt (Martha), Brent Hunt (Brenda); sisters, Sandra Pacheco (Ramon), Cindy Brodbeck.
The family would like to thank the staff of Willow Manor and Ambercare Hospice for taking care of our sister.
A grave site gathering of friends and family will occur on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020