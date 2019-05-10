Services
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Beverly Cosper Obituary
Beverly Cosper

Truth or Consequences - Beverly Cosper, 64, Truth or Consequences resident passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at her home.

Memorial service will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel with Dr. Robert Hamilton, Pastor of First Baptist Church officiating. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Beverly was born August 15, 1954 to Bruce Earl Bass and Doris Darlene Goad. She is survived by sons, Paul (Melissa) Clevenger of Idaho Falls, ID and Robert (Robin) Stephan of Deming; brother, Roy Dale Bass of Las Cruces; sisters, Cynthia Ann Lamb and Anita Donna Cabrera of Amarillo, TX; Laquita (Leland) Harrison and Brenda (Leonard) Harrison of Las Cruces; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen Bass and daughter, Amanda Stephan.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on May 10, 2019
