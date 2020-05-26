|
Deming. NM - Brian Alexander Arciero, 39, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 at UMC of El Paso. Brian was born on August 2, 1980 to Alejandro Joel Arciero and Vila Jean Hughey in Socorro, NM. He is survived by his brother, Kyle Arciero of Deming, NM; two uncles, Fred Beecher and Van Arciero; three aunts, Peggy Beecher, Delma Brewer and Hope Arciero; grandmother, Juanita Thompson and numerous cousins. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1998 and was involved in Boy Scouts and Police Explorers Program. During his life Brian had different jobs: He worked at WNMU Police Department as a building security officer, Stream; call center operator and at the Ecolodge as a Motel Desk Clerk in Silver City. In Deming he worked at Movie Gallery as a store clerk, dishwasher at McDonalds and helped at the carnival rides at the Great American Duck races. Brian enjoyed drawing, playing video games and going to the movies. He strived to have fun and enjoy life. He was very thoughtful and kindhearted towards others. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5-6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with the evening service beginning at 6pm with Bishop, Trevor Williams officiating. Graveside service will then be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:30am at the Reserve Cemetery in Reserve, NM. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneral chapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from May 26 to May 27, 2020