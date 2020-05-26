|
Bruce Martin Medlin
Deming - Bruce Martin Medlin, 75, longtime Deming resident entered eternal rest Friday May 22, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday May 28, 2020 from 10:30 to 1 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it will be restricted to 25 people at a time. Funeral Service to follow at 2 o'clock. Concluding services and interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to remain in their vehicle for the safety of all. Pastor James Underwood, Director of Missions Southern Baptist Association of Las Cruces will officiate.
Bruce was born December 26, 1944 to Erlyn Dixon and Brian Rankin Medlin in Lubbock, Texas. He married Arline Jones on April 23, 1963 in Columbus, NM. They returned to Deming in 1994 and together raised their children. Bruce was the Pastor of the Windmill Cowboy Church for the last 8 years and was also a member of the American Fellowship Cowboy Churches. He loved to farm, loved the outdoors especially camping.
Bruce knew God through the Bible. His testament to the power of God to change a man has been witnessed by his family. God changed him from a man like any other to one who would fight the good fight, finish the course and keep the faith. His family was important to him. He loved all dearly. He worked with family on the Medlin Genealogy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arline of the home; children, Arline Beth Baird and her husband John of Morristown, TN, Billy Dan Medlin and his wife Stephanie of Las Cruces and Rebekah Rae Windham and her husband Josh of Big Spring, TX; sister, Billie Kathrine Powell and her husband Ken of Lubbock, TX; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Brian and Erlyn Medlin and brother, Clifford Kenneth Medlin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Orion Windham, Stephan Baird, Bruce Baird, Samuel Baird, Judah Baird and Kaleb Medlin.
His church family were very special and important in his daily prayer life. Friends are priceless and he appreciated all.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 26 to May 27, 2020