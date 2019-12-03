|
Carlos Valenzuela
Deming - Carlos Andres Valenzuela, 42, a resident of Las Cruces, NM entered eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Hospital in Las Cruces. Carlos was born on November 1, 1977 in Deming, NM to Andres T. Valenzuela and Aurora Ruiz. He enjoyed riding his bike, horses, traveling, music and taking things apart and putting them back together. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Gabriela Valenzuela of Las Cruces, NM; three sons, Carlos Andres of Deming, NM; Diego of Deming, NM and Johnny of Las Cruces; one daughter, Analisse of Deming, NM; three step sons, Angel, Cruz and Sebastian; three step daughters, Maxine, Natalie and Pearl; two sisters, Veronica Valenzuela of Deming, NM and Sonia Valenzuela and her husband Gilbert Marquez of Deming, NM and one grandson, Alexis Andres Valenzuela. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. A memorial mass will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2pm at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an inurnment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the one you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019