Carlton Delano "Carl" Bailey Sr.
Barboursville - Carlton Delano "Carl" Bailey Sr., 83, of Barboursville, passed away November 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital where he went home to be with the Lord. He was born November 8, 1936, in Huntington, WV, a son of the late Charlie Milton Bailey and Emma Chinn Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a successful business owner in Huntington prior to moving to New Mexico to further his endeavors in business. He was a city councilman in Deming, New Mexico. Carl was a 50 plus year member of the Masonic Masons Western Star 11 Guyandotte. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #16. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juanita Chatterton Bailey; three daughters and sons-in-law, Polly and Randy Henry, Becky and John Napier, and Brenda and Spike Black; one son, Carl Bailey Jr.; one sister, Maxine Childers; sister-in-law, Betty Bailey; nine grandchildren, John-Michael Garrido, Jessica Owen, Shawn Garrido, Luke Wright, Todd Napier, Mary Wright, Marissa Cole, Sara Bailey, and Phillip Bailey; 16 great grandchildren. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Special thank you to Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU nurses for all their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019