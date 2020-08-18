1/1
Carmen Soliz Chavez
1925 - 2020
Carmen Soliz Chavez

Faywood - Carmen Soliz Chavez, 95, entered eternal rest Saturday August 15, 2020 at Fort Bayard Nursing Home.

Visitation will begin at 3 o'clock Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Silver City with the rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock led by Cristina B. Milo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday August 20, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at San Jose Mission Catholic Church. The rite of committal and interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery. Fr. Casmir Anozie will officiate.

Carmen was born March 15, 1925 to Maria Baca and Manuel Soliz in Faywood. She was a lifelong resident of Faywood and a devout catholic to San Jose Mission Catholic Church. Carmen was a very personable person, socializing with anyone who crossed her path. She will be remembered for her singing and dancing.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Joe Chavez of the home; daughter-in-law, Carolina Chavez; 3 grandchildren, Jose Fermin, Yara Cristina and Marisela Chavez; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfonso Chavez and son, Steve Chavez.

Serving as pallbearers will be family members.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
AUG
19
Rosary
06:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
San Jose Mission Catholic Churc
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
