Carmen Soliz Chavez
Faywood - Carmen Soliz Chavez, 95, entered eternal rest Saturday August 15, 2020 at Fort Bayard Nursing Home.
Visitation will begin at 3 o'clock Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Silver City with the rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock led by Cristina B. Milo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday August 20, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at San Jose Mission Catholic Church. The rite of committal and interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery. Fr. Casmir Anozie will officiate.
Carmen was born March 15, 1925 to Maria Baca and Manuel Soliz in Faywood. She was a lifelong resident of Faywood and a devout catholic to San Jose Mission Catholic Church. Carmen was a very personable person, socializing with anyone who crossed her path. She will be remembered for her singing and dancing.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Joe Chavez of the home; daughter-in-law, Carolina Chavez; 3 grandchildren, Jose Fermin, Yara Cristina and Marisela Chavez; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfonso Chavez and son, Steve Chavez.
Serving as pallbearers will be family members.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com
. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671