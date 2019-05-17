|
|
Cathy Rae Wanless Jones
Deming - Cathy Rae Wanless Jones, 66, formerly of Deming, New Mexico went home to Jesus on May 12, 2019 after an epic fight against the Legions of Cancer, Seizures and Heart Disease.
Cathy was born May 17, 1952 to Freeman Alonzo Wanless and Arlien Viola Wanless (nee Brown) in Harmony, Minnesota. She moved to Deming in 1992 coming from Sacramento, CA and was a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service having served from 1992 until her retirement in 2014. She had a passion for horses, reading, German Sheperd dogs and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her endless love for her family.
She is survived by her son, John D (Rebecca Lynn) Jones III, formerly of Deming; grandchildren, Jeremy Volkman and Derrick (Joy) Lockyear; a sister, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews and a great-grandson. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother Bret Wanless and her parents Freeman and Arlien Wanless.
For privacy reasons it is requested that anyone wishing to attend the service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 contact her son John for further details.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 17, 2019