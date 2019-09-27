Services
Chapel of Grace Funeral Home
1928 34th Street
Lubbock, TX 79411
(806) 701-5145
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Grace Funeral Home
1928 34th Street
Lubbock, TX 79411
Charles Edward Hodgkins


1943 - 2019
Charles Edward Hodgkins Obituary
Charles Edward Hodgkins

Deming - Charles Edward Hodgkins passed away September 19, 2019. He was born July 30, 1943 in Casper, WY to the late Gladys and Walter Pershing Hodgkins. Those left to cherish his loving memory is his wife Mary Jane Hodgkins, son David Brandon Hodgkins and wife Tonya, granddaughter, Payten Brice Hodgkins and grandson, Hayden Hodgkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Hodgkins of Deming, NM. Charles was a long time resident of Ransom Canyon, Texas and served in the New Mexico Army National Guard where he was a 1st Lieutenant. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, swimming, and riding Motorcycles, but his passion and what he loved was fast cars. Funeral services will be 10am Friday September 27, 2019 at Chapel of Grace Funeral Home 1928 34th street Lubbock, TX with interment following at Slaton Cemetery.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 27, 2019
