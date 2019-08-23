|
Charles Richard Turner
Deming - Charles Richard Turner, 87, of Deming, New Mexico died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces.
He was born December 24, 1931, son of Charles Lewis and Luetta Seals Turner in Augusta Township, New York. He was a graduate of Oriskany Falls High School in New York State and was a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On August 24, 1963 at Bouckville Methodist Church he married Patricia Ann Wesseldine. They later moved to Deming, New Mexico with their family in August of 1980.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Patricia Turner; 3 daughters, Trudy (Lonnie) Scott of Nikiski, Alaska, Cathy (Curtis) Jandt of Deming, Lora (Don) Hocking of DelMar, Maryland; 3 sons, Jeff (Maria) Turner, Rick (Sandra) Turner, Doug (Delia) Turner all of Deming; 3 sisters, Anna Falin, Rose Evan of Deansboro, NY and Peral Bouffoux of Kamloops, BC; 2 brothers, Stuart (Ellen) Turner, Patrick (Nancy) Turner of Oriskany Falls, NY; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by daughter, Jackie Suzanne Metheney and brother, Lewis Alfred Turner.
As per his wishes a private family service will take place. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
