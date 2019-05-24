Services
Charles W. Chadborn Obituary
Charles W. Chadborn

Deming - Age 53, resident of Deming passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019.

No services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Charles was born March 9, 1966 in Deming to Charles T. and Estelle (Darrow) Chadborn. He was a machinest and had worked in Bayfield, Colorado and locally at Border Foods.

He is survived by his parents, Charles T. and Estelle Chadborn of Deming; children, Austin Chadborn, Audrey Chadborn and Galileah Chadborn; sisters, Cindy Martinez and Charlene Mutz; and his grandson Jace Chadborn.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 24, 2019
