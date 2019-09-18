|
|
Charlotte Levy
- - 90, Charlotte Levy, affectionately known as "Toad", passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born May 13, 1929 to Paul and Alice Humphrey in Belton, Texas. Charlotte married Jake Levy in 1948 and moved to Deming shortly thereafter. She was a homemaker and business owner for many years, most recently owning Levy's Texaco and Western View Campground. Charlotte and Jake also owned and trained some of the best barrel horses and bucking bulls in the region and gave many cowgirls and cowboys their start in the rodeo world. They hosted past World Champion cowboys at their arena and got great joy out of helping others succeed.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Jake, parents Paul and Alice, brothers, Paul, Bud and Bill, and sister Marie. She is survived by her children Paula, Donna, and Joe, grandchildren Charlotte Sandoval, Jill Gamez, Tripp Bennett, Dustin Fellows, Sharla Hernandez, Cory Levy and Larry Dennison, her sister Johnnie Borden, and great-grandchildren Aubree Sandoval, Keslee Bennett, Reily Bennett, Adrian Hernandez, Brisaida Hernandez, Jaycee Hernandez, Destinee Hernandez, and Addison Levy.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory. A graveside service will be held to celebrate Charlotte's life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 18, 2019