Christian Carrillo
Christian Carrillo

Deming - Christian Nicholas Aguilera Carrillo, 4, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Christian was born on December 7, 2015 in Deming to Jonathan Gilbert Carrillo and Crystal Nicole Aguilera. Christian enjoyed singing, dancing and being on YouTube watching Ryan's Toy Review. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and playing with his brother. He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Hector Leonard and Isaiah Carrillo of Deming; two sisters, Zaniah Carrillo and Heavenly Carrillo of Deming; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Hector Madrid; aunts and uncles, Sonia Aguilera, Eric Aguilera, Serina Aguilera, Ernie Rodriguez, Debra Madrid and Kathy Villa; cousins, Deborah Rodriguez, Santana Madrid, Fabian Madrid and numerous other cousins and his nino, Fernando Madrid. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 4pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com






Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
