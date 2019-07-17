Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark L. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark L. Reynolds Obituary
Clark L. Reynolds

Deming - Clark L. Reynolds, 64, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. Clark was born on September 9, 1954 in Hart, Michigan to Merle Reynolds and Dorothy Kruse. Clark had a passion for shooting pool. He loved teaching other people especially young people how to shoot pool. He will be truly missed by all his family and friend He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Sigman-Reynolds; two brothers, Bruce Reynolds of Deming, NM and Shaun Reynolds and his wife Liz of Deming, NM; one sister, Nadine Cisneros of Bayard, NM; Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now