Clark L. Reynolds
Deming - Clark L. Reynolds, 64, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. Clark was born on September 9, 1954 in Hart, Michigan to Merle Reynolds and Dorothy Kruse. Clark had a passion for shooting pool. He loved teaching other people especially young people how to shoot pool. He will be truly missed by all his family and friend He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Sigman-Reynolds; two brothers, Bruce Reynolds of Deming, NM and Shaun Reynolds and his wife Liz of Deming, NM; one sister, Nadine Cisneros of Bayard, NM; Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on July 17, 2019