Clifton Lee Frosch
Cliff was born in Deming, NM to parents, Malcolm and Dorothy Frosch. he attended Smith Elementary, Deming Junior High, and graduated from Deming High School in 1973.
Cliff started working at age 16 while in high school, then joined the Marine Corps at age 20 where he served for four years, as part of his Marine Corps service, Cliff served and traveled with the commandant of the Marine Corps as part of the aircraft maintenance crew. He was stationed at various bases, including Washington, DC.
After Cliff honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Cliff moved to Roswell, NM to attend college, he earned a degree in aviation mechanics from ENMU-Roswell. upon graduation, he worked as an aviation mechanic for Great Southwest Aviation.
Cliff started in law enforcement as a dispatcher, then as a correctional officer at the Chaves County Detention Center, from there, he entered the police academy and began a 30+ year career as a Roswell policeman. During his tenure, Cliff served several years as a detective.
Cliff's career as a Roswell policeman was marked by his compassion for those he worked and interacted with, as well as his willingness to work extra shifts and take on extra responsibilities. He worked with the boy scout explorer post and served as a field training officer for new recruits. Many officers Cliff worked with, as well as citizens he came in contact with as part of his police work, continue to speak of his kindness and willingness to help in any situation. He made a positive impression on those he knew and those he came to know every time he answered a call.
After retirement from the police force, Cliff spent his days working at Roswell Seed Company, sharing his knowledge of plants and extending his much-loved hobby of gardening.
Cliff enjoyed several hobbies when he wasn't working. He had a passion for gardening and making good use of his green thumb, inherited from his grandmother, Lillian Frosch! Cliff participated in the local Iris Society and became a certified Iris Judge for the State of New Mexico. Cliff liked to fish and hunt when he had the opportunity, but usually spent more time wishing he was fishing than actually doing it!
Cliff loved to travel and meet people. His recent trips included a cruise to the Panama Canal with stops in Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Cayman Islands. He made a trip to Belize to scuba dive, and made several trips to Hawaii through the years.
Cliff knew no strangers, he always had a kind word for others, was generous to a fault, and always quick with a witty joke. Those that knew Cliff always spoke of his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor.
Cliff loved children and showed this with his own daughter, Eryn, and his nieces and nephews.
Cliff is preceded in death by his father, Malcolm, and mother Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, June; daughter, Eryn Frosch of Albuquerque; siblings, Pat Frosch of Roswell; Ronald (Julie), Espanola; Robert (Mary), Deming; Cynthia Givan (Doak), Crowley, Tx; and Pam Riddle (Steve), Las Cruces; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and a host of friends and fellow police officers.
Funeral services for Cliff Frosch will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 31, at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Roswell, NM. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Friday morning, January 31, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 900 S. Main St., Roswell.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cliff's memory can be made to Chaves County Casa, P.O. Box 2131, Roswell, NM 88202.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020