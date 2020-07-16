Concha Peña
Deming - Concha P. Peña, 85, a longtime resident of Deming entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Concha was born on February 16, 1935 to Eulogio Parra and Micaela Pacheco. She is survived by three sons, Frank Peña Jr. and his wife Gloria of Deming; Richard Peña Sr. of Deming and Michael Peña and his wife Lupita of Albuquerque, NM; five daughters, Susan Duarte and her husband Victor of Deming; Lucinda Peña of Deming; Margaret Prince and her husband Carlos of Fairfield, CA; Monica Prieto and her companion John of Las Cruces, NM and Betty Lynch and her husband Jimmy of Deming; one brother, Manuel Parra; two sisters, Irene Renteria of Deming and Jenny Lozano and her husband Bobby of Victorville, CA; twenty grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank Peña Sr.; one daughter, Rosemary Peña and one brother, David Parra. Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 8:30am-9am with the holy rosary beginning at 9am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will then take place at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas crematory. An inurnment will then take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11am at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Richard Peña Sr., Jimmy Lynch, Isaiah Prieto, Rosemary Lynch, Carlos Prince Sr. and Michael Peña. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com