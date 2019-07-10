|
Cruz R. Sanchez jr.
La Mesa - Cruz R. Sanchez Jr. was born May 3, 1939, in La Mesa, New Mexico to Cruz Sanchez Sr. and Guadalupe Ruiz.
He grew up in Las Cruces, N.M. Cruz served in the Army from 1961 to 1963 and served his Country honorably as a medic in the Cuban Crisis. He was part of the 1st Armored Division.
Cruz and his wife Pat, owned Surplus City Hardware in Deming, N.M. for over 25 years. While living in Deming, he served on the Board of Directors for Mimbres Valley Bank and was the President of the St. Anns Men's Club. After retirement, he moved back to Las Cruces. After several years he decided to go back to work selling Weather King buildings.
Cruz loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He fished in Brazil, Canada, Mexico; and all over the U.S. He loved hunting with his brothers, family and friends and was an amazing racquetball player.
He attended Heart for the World Church for 17 years where he served on the Board and as an usher.
His family will always remember him as a kind, strong, loving, compassionate husband, dad and grandpa. He could fix anything. Cruz loved his family dearly and always took care of them. He was an amazing business man and mentor. He loved playing jokes on his loved ones and watching tennis, animal documentaries, rides on his UTV, and all things hunting. He loved his grand babies and telling them funny stories.
Cruz passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 1, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat; daughter Pamela Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM; son Christopher Sanchez of Tucson, AZ, daughter Marisela Sanchez-Lange (Joseph) of Las Cruces, NM, grandchildren Craig, Bethany, Joshua, Gabriela, Jude, Scarlytt, Hayzel; and Ruby; Brothers: Gilbert Sanchez (Lupe), Richard Sanchez (Connie), Ramon Sanchez, Lorenzo Sanchez, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ruben Hernandez; sisters Gloria Sanchez and Mary Sanchez, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Cruz and Guadalupe Sanchez, brothers, Jesus and Manuel, sisters Lupita and Concha and half-brother Cruz.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12 at 10 am at Heart for the World Church located at 1605 N Valley, Las Cruces NM 88005. A potluck reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope Centers of HFTW Church.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019