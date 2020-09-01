D. Clydena Teague Garrett



Lubbock, TX - Graveside services for D. Clydena Teague Garrett, 95, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Abernathy, TX, were held at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Damon Pearce officiating. The family gathered to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.



Mrs. Garrett died Saturday, August 29, 2020.



She was born June 12, 1925 in Big Spring, TX, to Clyde O. and Oma Zena (Hamby) Hull and spent a large portion of her life in Deming. She attended Western New Mexico University in Silver City, NM where she earned her Bachelors degree. She was a teacher at Deming Public Schools. She moved to Abernathy in 2002, from Deming, NM, where she had lived since 1953. She moved to Lubbock in 2012. She met Barney Teague in Alpine, TX and they were married August 23, 1947 in Deming, NM, she was widowed June 11, 1984. She met Lloyd Milton Garrett and they were married March 14, 1987 in Deming, and he preceded her in death, December 28, 2007. She touched many lives through her activities in both the First Baptist Churches in Deming, NM and Abernathy.



She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and a brother.



Clydena is survived by 5 children, Bill Teague and wife Lorraine, Pat Brightbill and husband Darryl, Larry Garrett and wife Jennifer, Sondra Myers and husband Clark, and Lynda Marburger and husband Mike, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be sent to New Horizons, 147 Sayles Blvd, Abilene, TX 79605 or to Buckner's Children Home, 129 Brentwood Ave., Lubbock, TX 79416.









