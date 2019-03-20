|
Dan Lucas Sr
Deming - Dan Lucas Sr., 91, longtime Deming resident passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Bee Hive Homes of Deming.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels at 11 o'clock in the morning with Eddie Diaz officiating. Reception to follow at La Fonda Restaurant. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
He was born July 22, 1927 to Helena Coe and Fred Lucas in Roswell. His wife, Phyllis, who preceded hm in death in 2014 said of him, "He's been a cowboy all his life. One of the old pros." Dan started off at a young age working for his uncle on the Weaver Ranch near Deming and later at the Uvas Ranch in Nutt. In 1945 he began his military service in the US Navy and returned home. His ranching life carried on after his marriage to Phyllis O'Dell on September 17, 1953 in Carrizozo. They moved to the Moon Ranch north of Silver City and later on worked at the Flying A Ranch. While living in Grant County he went to work for Kennecott and when the Company went on strike in 1958, they moved to Deming where he went to work at D-Pac as a cattle buyer. Dan worked for D-Pac over 25 years until 1984 when the Company closed. Dan and Phyllis ventured into the quarter horse business and went on to trading cattle on his own and as a second business Dan bought a windmill business-Lucas Windmill on Columbus highway.
Dan and his family always took pride in being supporters of community projects supporting SWNM Junior Livestock Sale, local Deming FFA, 4-H Club as well as many other activities.
Dan is survived by daughter, Vicki Lucas of Gilbert, AZ; son, Dan Lucas Jr. and wife Martha of Deming; 4 grandchildren, Jaime Wood, Shea Stanek and husband Karl of Chandler, AZ; Matt Lucas and wife Shyanne of Deming, Vanessa Andrews and husband Matt of Bryan, TX; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Cody and Adrian Stanek, Coralee and Cason Andrews, Brody Lucas, Jalyn and Lemuel McDonald; sister, Nellie Ruth Jones of Glencoe, NM.
In lieu of flowers donations to be made to: St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Phone: 1-800-805-5856
