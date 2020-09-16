1/1
Daniel Jade Salas
Daniel Jade Salas

Deming - Daniel Jade Salas, 16, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

Recitation of the Rosary will take place Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel led by Christine B. Milo. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock with concluding services and interment to take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Pastor Fernando Carreon will officiate.

Daniel was born to Mary Porter and Frank S. Salas on August 6, 2004 in Deming. He was known for his spontaneous and friendly personality. Daniel had a quiet side to him but was also very outgoing and well known for his kindness and loving heart. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

He is survived by his parents, Frank S. Salas and Mary Salas; his 3 brothers, Jordan Ruiz, Pryce and Hayden Salas; his 5 sisters, Alyssa Porter, Harley Salas, Frances Salas, Emily and Emma Ruiz; paternal grandparents, Tomas and Mary Salas. Many extended family and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jesus and Mary Esther Porter; aunt, Rosie Saavedra and uncle, Danny Salas.

Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Joe Salas, James Maynes, Miguel Angel Montoya, Jesus Porter, Billy Porter and Franky Porter.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
