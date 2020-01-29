|
|
Darrell Eugene Lovelace
Darrell Eugene Lovelace was called home on January 24,2020. He was born in Carrizozo, NM March 23,1956 to Dillon Lovelace and Inez (Morris) Lovelace. He was the oldest of three boys. Darrell attended Deming High School and joined the Air Force right out of high school where he served as a missile mechanic from April 1974 to April 1978 when he received an Honorable Discharge. Upon returning home from the Air Force, he worked in construction and later became a truck driver which he loved. He loved being with his children and grandchildren, family and friends. He is survived by his mother and stepfather. Rand and Inez Perkins of Corona, NM, his father and stepmother, Dillon and Jean Lovelace of Deming, NM, brothers Scott Lovelace (Kimberly) of Los Lunas, NM, Robin Lovelace (Donna Jo) of Los Lunas, NM, four children, Terry Lovelace (wife Lisa), of St. Regis Montana, Nicoma Hobbs of Corona, NM, Jennifer Lovelace of Scandia, KS, Jacquelyn Parisi (husband Matt) of Early, TX, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Darrell is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willis and Ruby Lovelace, maternal grandparents, Vernon and Cassie Morris as well as four grandsons, Ronald, Travis, Ayden, and Axton. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will then begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor, George Gillespie officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020