Deming - David L. Hooffmaann, 71, Deming resident passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
David was born March 15, 1949 in Missoula, Montana to Ray Wayne Hopple and Mary Ellen Shoemaker. He lived in multiple states throughout his life, which included Alaska where he was in the Missionary in Point Barrow, Alaska. Then traveling to New York to become a surveyor for the city of New York before moving to Deming 20 years ago. He enjoyed traveling to many different countries. Mainly traveling and exploring all over Europe.
David was a very talented artist in the form of pastel art. His most creative art work was in landscape and abstract art, where he opened a small gallery for his artistic work in New York as well as Deming for a short period. Also being a commissioned artist for several people and businesses through-out his artistic career. During his life he was working on becoming a writer but never had the chance to publish. One of his biggest accomplishments was becoming an Ordained Coptic Priest.
After the death of his father, Ray, David supported and took very good care of his mother until her passing. David's best art were his children. He loved them dearly.
Survivors include his 3 children, Jake Casey of Washington State, Mary Casey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Katrina Casey; 2 sisters, Judith Ellen Diecidue of Phoenix, AZ and SueAnn Benton of Medford, OR; as well as several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Ray and Mary Hopple and a sister, Mary Catherine.
