David Villegas



It's with heavy hearts that we announce that on Wednesday November 18, 2020, our beloved father, son, brother, and grandfather, David Villegas passed away at the young age of 57.



David was born on January 26, 1963 in Deming, NM to Antonio and Rosa. He went to Deming High School and lived in Deming all his life- Go Wildcats! He was a lover of music, singing songs as he played his guitar for all to enjoy. He was also a collector of all things antique- even if they weren't of much value, he still loved old things. His love and protection were fierce, and he gave the best that he could to everyone around him, especially those he cared for. We will forever carry him in our hearts, and are comforted in knowing that he is now at peace, watching over us.



David was preceded in death by his father Antonio, and grandma Elsie. He is survived by his children, David Jr., Jackie, Daniel, and Isreal, his mothers, Rosa and Lupe, his brother Steve, sisters; Delia, Christina, Rosie, and Becky, many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the family will hold a private ceremony to lay him to rest. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you commemorate his memory by loving your family without conditions, appreciating and taking the time to be there for each other, making amends, being a better friend, and most importantly, turning to those you love, and telling them so.



We would like to thank the amazing staff at Banner Medical Center in Tucson, AZ for their loving care and support during his final days. We sincerely appreciate all the medical staff for everything that they did for our dad, for being there to comfort him, and for continuing to be at the front lines during this pandemic.









