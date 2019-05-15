|
Deborah M. "Debbie" Baca
Deming - Deborah M. "Debbie" Baca, 61, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Debbie was born on April 11, 1958 to Ramon Q. Martinez and Cecilia Trujillo Martinez in Deming, NM. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Richard "Rick" Baca of Deming, NM; one son Ricky Baca and his wife Martina of Deming, NM; one brother, Johnny Joe Martinez and his wife Angela of Las Cruces, NM and four amazing grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and one brother, Donald Augustine "Donnie" Martinez. Visitation will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10-11am with the funeral mass beginning at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop, George Wertz officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on May 15, 2019