|
|
Dolores (Lolo) Barrio
Omaha, Nebraska - Dolores (Lolo) Barrio passed away on Aug. 24, 2018 in Banbury, England surrounded by his family. Lolo was born on April 11, 1930 in Deming, NM to Francisco Barrio and Felicitas Bonilla Ortiz. After graduation from Deming High School he enlisted in the Air Force where he served proudly for more than 20 years, with postings in Washington DC, England, Colorado Springs, Canada and San Antonio. It was during his first posting in England that he met and married Eve, his constant companion of 61 years. His last posting was to Offutt AFB in 1970 where he flew on the Looking Glass airborne command. Following his military retirement in 1972, he worked for the Kwik Kafe Company until 1990. Lolo enjoyed gardening, walking, and traveling to his favorite destinations of Cancun, Florida and England. He is survived by his wife Eve, daughter Caroline Kleffman (Ralph), son Terry Barrio (Lori), grandchildren Lisa Kapitan (Eric), Andrew Kleffman (Laura) and great grandchildren Tori and Erin Kapitan. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Kevin, brothers Placido Barrio, Frank Barrio, Polo Ortiz; sisters Georgia Ortiz, Mary Torres, Alicia Estrada, Francisca Giron and Anita Kasseroff. He will be interred with military honors on Aug. 30, 2019 at 2pm at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road.
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 28, 2019