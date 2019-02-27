Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bayard National Cemetery
Resources
Donald Harrison Strange, born January 20, 1941 in Gainesville, Georgia to Joe Grayson Strange and Alva Merle Strange (nee Patrick) departed this life on February 18, 2019 at home in Silver City, NM. Don served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Upon discharge he returned to Silver City where he met and married Kathryn Blalock in September of 1964. They moved to Tucson in November of that year where they remained for 47 years and raised two sons, Christopher and Lonnie. After Don and Kathy retired, they moved back to Silver City. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Kathryn, his sons, Christopher of Tucson, AZ and Lonnie of Silver City, NM; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jon(Patricia) of Gila, NM, David (Margaret) of Cliff, NM and Charles (Judy) of Mesquite, NV; three nephews and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and A. Merle Strange; his mother in-law, Dorothy Blalock; nephew, Steve Strange. A graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, March 1 at1pm at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 27, 2019
