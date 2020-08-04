Donald Leo WilliamsDeming, NM - On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Donald Leo Williams, loving husband and father of 3 passed away at the age of 88.Don, or (Leo) was a true son of Deming, New Mexico. He was the oldest child of, Clarence M Williams and Hettie Emma Rambo. Also, a big brother to Phillip Dwight (Scott) and Bobbie Lou (Pyburn).Growing up during the great depression was a challenge that was later compounded when his own father was diagnosed with tuberculosis. His youth taught him the value of hard work and the necessity of doing a job well. Lessons that remained at the heart of the man he was to become. At age 16 he joined the, New Mexico National Guard. Two years later, he enlisted in the newly formed, United States Air Force. There, he received orders to join the Korean conflict.Frozen feet would nearly end his young career. Discharged from the, Air Force, Leo's natural mechanical aptitude landed him in, White Sands, working as a jet mechanic and trying to re-enlist into another branch of service. The Navy would have him. During this short interim, he met and married, Wynonia Ester Gruwell. Their marriage would produce 3 children: Donald Lynn, LawanaLou, and Johnny Ace, Their union would last for 68 years. He was also a proud, "Papo" to 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.Donald Leo's Navy career would end after multiple carrier deployments with the, Fleet Aircraft Service Squadrons, during the Vietnam conflict that culminated in a year long deployment "in country" to, Binh Thuy.In 1973, with a stellar record that included 5 bronze stars and multiple awards for good conduct and meritorious service, Donald Leo, would become a constable for the township of, Friday Harbor, in Washington State. Afterwards, a sherriff's deputy for San Jaun County Sheriffs Department.His life would end where it began, Deming New Mexico. He was a member in good standing with, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his wife and children, old timey country music, dogs, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was proud of his service. His record reflected his commitment to hard work and his devotion to doing any task to the best of one's abilities.He was loved by many, respected by most, and honored by all who served with him. Donald Leo Williams was preceded in death by his oldest son, Donald Lynn and his brother, Phillip Dwight Williams.Farewell Dad, and Thank You. Your memory will be honored, loved and cherished.