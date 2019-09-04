Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stephenson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Stephenson Obituary
Donald Stephenson

Deming -

Donald Dean Stephenson

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Donald Dean Stephenson, age 94, died Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service will be Friday September 6, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Mt. View Cemetery with Pastor Darrell L. Witmer officiating. Military Honors will be accorded and he will be honored by a contingent of the Patriot Guard Riders.

He was born April 15, 1925 in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Charles Thomas and Mary Jerusha Stephenson. Don married Elaine Cowan on August 30, 1946 in Seattle, Washington. Don entered the United States Navy in 1942 at the age of 17 and served in New Guinea with the Seabees. He later transferred to the Yeoman rating and retired in 1967 as a Chief Yeoman. He subsequently retired from the Federal Government in 1982. After many years of traveling in the motorhome, he settled in Deming in 2004.

He is survived by his children, Karen Thomas of Lake Shore, Maryland and Christine (David) Olmstead of Polk City, Florida; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine Cowan Stephenson, his parents, brother Charles Stephenson Jr., and sister, Shirley Hofheinz.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now