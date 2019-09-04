|
Donald Stephenson
Deming -
Donald Dean Stephenson
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Donald Dean Stephenson, age 94, died Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be Friday September 6, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Mt. View Cemetery with Pastor Darrell L. Witmer officiating. Military Honors will be accorded and he will be honored by a contingent of the Patriot Guard Riders.
He was born April 15, 1925 in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Charles Thomas and Mary Jerusha Stephenson. Don married Elaine Cowan on August 30, 1946 in Seattle, Washington. Don entered the United States Navy in 1942 at the age of 17 and served in New Guinea with the Seabees. He later transferred to the Yeoman rating and retired in 1967 as a Chief Yeoman. He subsequently retired from the Federal Government in 1982. After many years of traveling in the motorhome, he settled in Deming in 2004.
He is survived by his children, Karen Thomas of Lake Shore, Maryland and Christine (David) Olmstead of Polk City, Florida; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine Cowan Stephenson, his parents, brother Charles Stephenson Jr., and sister, Shirley Hofheinz.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 4, 2019