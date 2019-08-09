|
|
Donna Rzasa
Deming - Donna Jean Rzasa (Donnie Dillon) passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born to Don Todd Dillon and Mabel Ida Baublit in Topeka, Kansas on August 9, 1937.
She had multiple careers during her lifetime, starting while enrolled at Highland Park High School, Topeka, KS where she acquired a bookkeeping job for being able to type 90wpm. She was a creative writer and contributed poems for cards at Hallmark. She took great pride in serving the United States by supporting her husbands for 25 years while they were enlisted in the United States Air Force. She met her 2nd husband Bud Rzasa while serving as an Administrative Assistant at the USAF Hospital in Lakenheath , England. They ultimately married in San Diego, California in 1976. That same year Donna was hired as a Purchasing Agent for San Diego State University (SDSU) and progressively obtained promotions to the position of Director of Contracts and Procurement at SDSU. After seventeen (17) years in 1993 both Donna and Bud retired from SDSU and hit the road North to Alaska and Canada. They spent ten (10) years on the road in their RV exploring many places on this continent. They returned to El Cajon, California for a short while but made their permanent residence in Deming, New Mexico in 2006. This is where Donna enjoyed retirement living in the country. She was active with her Living Word Family
Church and was able to contribute in all aspects of the Deming community. She enjoyed sharing the love of a country garden with Bud where they delighted in the fruitful bounty of fresh watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, zucchini, peaches, apples and strawberries.
She was one of Gods most faithful servants and thanked Him every day for the wonder of life. Donna experienced an understanding of Jesus Christ when Christ became her personal Savior March 19, 1950. She has walked in the faith of Jesus Christ that entire time and in doing so her family knows that she was taken to her heavenly home where there is no more pain, only joy and celebration. She liked quoting her sister Kay where they learned together that eventually, we will come to understand that love heals everything and love is all there is. "With truth comes responsibility, with responsibility comes commitment, with commitment comes change".
Donna is survived by her remaining living sister, Fay Howard; two daughters, Vickie Hokenson and Valerie Reese; two son-in-laws, Don Hokenson and Mike Reese; two grandchildren, Jonathan Reese and Chris Hokeson, as well as in-laws and multiple nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud Rzasa, both of her parents, one brother, Larry Dillon three sisters Vicky Crumpton, Kay Hamilton and Wanda Burton. The date of the Celebration of Life is still to be determined but will occur in San Diego, California where both Donna and her husband Bud will be laid to rest at El Camino Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 9, 2019