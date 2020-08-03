Dora Armendariz
Deming - Dora L. Armendariz, age 78 of Deming NM was called home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. From the time of her birth on August 3rd 1941, until her last breath Dora or "Nana" as she was affectionately known, nourished those around her with love, laughs and many store aisle conversations. Born to Jose and Guadalupe Lopez the 5th of 11 children she often spoke of her early years and memories made with her siblings in her prized town of Vanadium NM. In 1961 she found and wed Manuel Armendariz, her forever dance partner and they danced together for nearly 59 years. Together they had 3 Children and were no Strangers to the annual Family picture. The memories Dora Created with her son and daughters are book worthy. Dora became Nana in 1994 when her first granddaughter was born and there were not many days after in which the two spent apart. Nana often said that she thought she knew what love was, and then she had her grandchildren. If there was a particular title she excelled at it was certainly the title of grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than when her diamondbacks won or a good cumbia played, except for her 2 great granddaughters. During her time at Kmart where she was a loyal employee for 20 years there was never a soul Dora met that didn't fall in love with her fiery sense of humor and her contagious laugh. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Sainz Armendariz; her children, Mel (Frank) Quarrell; Anita (Shirley) Armendariz and Manny (Vanessa) Armendariz; three grandchildren, Ashley (Austin) Powell, Emily Armendariz and Liam Armendariz; two great grandchildren, Emersyn Rae and Jayne Wyatt Powell; four brothers, Fred (Nena) Lopez, Max (Bennie) Lopez, Joe (Ida) Lopez and Fermin Lopez; three sisters, Bea (Larry) Baca, Sally (Catarino) Lopez and Alicia Esparza. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; two brothers, Ernie and Frank Lopez and one sister, Rosie Lopez. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:30-6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with Deacon, Art Gutierrez officiating. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Frank Quarrell, Austin Powell, Raul Granillo, Raul Granillo Jr., Amancio "Manci" Sanchez and Christian Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers Shirley Cook, Trenton, Dannon and Shaelyn Powell, Yvonne and Loretta Facio, Renee Acevedo, Edna Bolaños, Larry Dennison, Caleb Kartchner, Deacon Art Gutierrez, Lisa Brooks, Monica "Coco" Sedillo, All Former K-Mart Employees, Luna County Treasurers Office, All of her nieces, nephews and God Children. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com