January 2, 1928 - January 13, 2018
In loving memory of Doris Lee Console, resident of Deming who passed away January 13, 2018, a celebration of her life will take place Sunday July 14, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 45 Dona Ana Road SW.
Doris was born January 2, 1928 in Corona, California to Walter and Inez (Ely) Whalin. She had been a resident of Deming since July 17, 2000 having previously lived in San Marcos, California and locally was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had worked for Pyramid Granite Company in the Memorial Sales and Designs Division from which she had retired. Anyone who knew Doris knew she loved life. Friends and family are encouraged to attend this celebration in her memory.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019