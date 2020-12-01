1/1
Dorothy Duarte Munoz
Dorothy Duarte Munoz

Deming - On, November 29, 2020, Dorothy Munoz passed away at the age of 83 years due to complications from Covid-19.

Dorothy is survived by her husband George Munoz, Jr. and her four children; Valerie, Georgie, Dennis & Penny; her three sisters Toni, Eleanor and Viola. Dorothy was blessed to be a Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother.

Dorothy was born in Los Angeles, California. After her marriage to George they made Deming, New Mexico their permanent residence for the last 40+ years. Dorothy worked as a Teacher's Aide, as well as working part-time during Income Tax Season. But her greatest passion in life was her love for God and missions to minister to the needs of the people she so loved. She will always be known for her acts of service to her community but nothing was more important to her than praying for all her family members. She was strong and courageous in all that she did and she was kind and loving. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

No funeral services will be available due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

If you should so desire, you may mail a Sympathy card to:

George Munoz, Jr. #19A

c/o Mimbres Nursing Home

P.O. Box 710

Deming, NM 88030

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
