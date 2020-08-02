Dorothy Evelyn Siepman (née Mitchell)



Deming - Dorothy Evelyn Siepman (née Mitchell), age 84, of Deming, NM, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born to the late Douglas and Evelyn Mitchell (née Knaack) on October 27, 1935 in Bellwood, IL. She married Ronald H. Siepman on August 5, 1953.



Dorothy attended Lake View High School in Chicago. While raising six children and working part- and full time, she received her GED, attended Lake County Community College (accounting), Mundelein College (BA), and Lake Forest Graduate School, where she received her MBA in 1989. She went on to earn her CPA.



Known as "Dotty" and "Aunt Dotty" to her family and friends, she was a larger-than-life personality, kind, and generous. Family and friends were Dotty's passion, as well as her Scots heritage, Irish, Scottish, and American folk music, swimming, gardening, and, in retirement, RV travel and substitute teaching.



Dotty was a member of or supported Deming Animal Guardians, Healthy Circle, Friends of Rockhound and other organizations. She enjoyed activities with her church, Deming First Assembly of God.



Dotty is survived by her husband, Ronald H. Siepman, her children, Mitchell (Donna), Heather Malzahn (Don), Nancy Chiou (Howard), Warren (Darcy) , and Ted (Cindy), and her beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Jared, Andee Kiera, Fiona, and Declan. She was also mother to Howard (08/1958-04/1989) and Andrew (08/1963-09/1982).



Due to the current pandemic, memorial services are postponed until a later date.









