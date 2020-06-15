Dorothy White DyeDeming - Dorothy W. Dye - Deming, age 88, entered into eternal life on Friday, June 12th. Her last days were spent at home, surrounded by her devoted family.Dorothy (Dotty) was born on August 14th, 1931 in Monroe, Louisiana. She married the love of her life, Jimmy E. Dye in 1948. Dorothy and Jimmy moved to Deming in 1970 and together founded Border Pest Control. Dorothy was a dedicated follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and a long-standing, active member of the First United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy; daughter Vicki; great-grandson Jordan, and her four siblings. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Nancy Trujillo (Tony); son, Jim D. Dye (Laurie); nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.She will be immensely missed by her family and the many people whose lives she touched.There will be a private family service at a future time. Cremation was entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.