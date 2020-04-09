|
|
Duane Steele
Deming -
Duane Steele, 62, passed away April 6, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, New Mexico. He was born July 26, 1957 to Eldon and Laveda Steele (Bishop) in Mountainair, New Mexico. Duane graduated from Cobre High School in Bayard in 1975. Duane attended NMSU for a short time before moving back to Grant county where he married Chana Berry in 1981. He worked at B&E hardware before eventually purchasing the store from the Evatt family. He later moved to Belen and then Santa Fe where he worked at Coronado Paint in Santa Fe before moving back to Hurley where he met his second wife Shirley. In 2000 Duane, Shirley and her children moved to Rapid City, South Dakota to be closer Duane's son Kevin. During his time in Rapid City, him and Shirley managed a small hotel before moving back to Deming in 2014, where they lived until their passing, just over a year apart. Anyone who knew him knew he loved NASCAR and NHRA drag racing.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Shirley Steele. He is survived by his sister Janet Ahrens of Albuquerque, NM, his son Kevin Steele and grandsons Dean, Jackson, and Robert of Sheridan, Wyoming, two stepdaughters Evangeline Suarez and Emily Schroeder of Deming, NM, two step-sons, Ramon Suarez of Dallas, TX, and Alex Palomarez of Sioux Falls, SD and 14 step-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements and cremation are being cared for by Baca's Funeral Chapels. A memorial service will be held at a later date this summer in Hurley.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020