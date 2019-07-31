|
|
Eddie Diaz
Deming - Eddie Diaz, 60, a resident of Deming, NM went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. Eddie was born on December 18, 1958, in Deming, NM to Ruben V. Diaz and Antonia Perez Diaz. He was a true servant of God and spread joy everywhere he went. His unforgettable smile brought comfort and healing to all. Eddie never met a stranger and treated everyone like his brothers and sisters. He was a true farmer in every sense, planting seeds of love and hope in anyone he crossed paths with. He enjoyed raising crops for the Diaz Produce Stand and loved sharing stories even more. His legacy will live on within each soul he has touched. He lived and walked this earth as Christ has commanded us to. To honor his memory, his family encourages an act of kindness in his name or a memorial contribution to the Deming Luna County Senior Citizens Center. He is survived by both of his parents; his loving wife of 36 years, Guillermina Diaz; one son, Eddie Diaz Jr.; three daughters, Maggie Diaz-Romero and her husband Rudy; Cecilia Diaz and Cristina Diaz; four brothers, Javier Diaz and his wife Diana; Armando Diaz and his wife Sonia; Samuel Diaz and Carlos Diaz and his wife Blanca; two sisters, Elia Holguin and her husband Arturo and Rosie Chancellor and her husband Ken; and two grandsons, Noah and Nickolas Romero. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-7pm with the holy rosary beginning at 7pm at St. Ann Catholic Church with Irma Jaurequi officiating. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Richard Catanach officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Cristina Diaz, Eddie Diaz Jr., Carlos Diaz, Mauricio Corral, Jorge Lerma and Jimmy Lessau. Honorary pallbearers are Rudy Romero, Estevan Carreon and the rest of his family and friends.
"Gracias, Señor y Salvador mío, por amarme a pesar de mis faltas y errores. Yo también te amo de todo corazón." Bendiciones a todos los ahijados de Eddie. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on July 31, 2019