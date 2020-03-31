|
Edna Louise Etheridge
Deming - Edna Louise Etheridge 90, of Deming N. M. went to Heaven on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born to the late George and Mildred Middleton on August 15,1929. Edna graduated from Deming High School in 1948. She married the late Edgar Etheridge on June 22,1952. She met Edgar in 1951, he was active in the United States Navy for 15 years. She started working for Mountain Bell as a switchboard operator when she was 18 years old in Deming and retired after 30 years of work in 1981. Edgar and Edna had previously established a business from home named "Etheridge Upholstery ", she retired from Upholstery in 2015. After Edgar's death in 2001 her Son Sam and her were constant companions and helpmates. Edna was known and loved deeply for her beautiful, kind soul and will be missed greatly. She could sing the old cowboy songs for hours, days and you never hear the same one twice. She was well known in Deming for the lady that made jam and jelly. Friends and neighbors would bring their ripened fruit every year for Miss Edna to can. She even made the best Prickly Pear Jam and Prickly Pear Pies. For the last 19 years she made a yearly trip to Idaho to her sister Millies house to pick and can raspberries. Her sister Georgia and niece Charlene made the trip with her every year. She made raspberry jelly for many. She was a member of The Cowboy Church in Deming before moving to Farmington in 2018 where she was an active member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Aztec, New Mexico. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas Lewis Etheridge and his wife Gina of TX; George Samuel Etheridge of NM and Earl Jesse Etheridge and his wife Elaine of NM; two sisters, Georgia Scovill of NM and Mildred Sires of ID; twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; one son, Johnnie Macklyn Etheridge; one daughter, Dreana Butler and one brother, James Middleton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 1-2pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Funeral service will then take place at 2pm with Pastor, Arthur Blevins officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. The funeral service will be live on our Facebook page. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020