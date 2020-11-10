Eduardo Salcido
Deming - Eduardo Salcido, 44, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Eduardo was born on December 20, 1975 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Eligio Salcido and Martha Bencomo. He is survived by his mother; his wife, Ana Maria Payan of Palomas, Mex; two sons, Alvaro Vasquez of Palomas, NM and Mauricio Eduardo Salcido of Palomas, Mex; one sister, Corrine Reyes and one granddaughter, Sofia Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Rosio Liberta and Eden Salcido. A memorial rosary will be recited on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12noon at Terrazas Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com