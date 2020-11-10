1/
Eduardo Salcido
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eduardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eduardo Salcido

Deming - Eduardo Salcido, 44, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Eduardo was born on December 20, 1975 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Eligio Salcido and Martha Bencomo. He is survived by his mother; his wife, Ana Maria Payan of Palomas, Mex; two sons, Alvaro Vasquez of Palomas, NM and Mauricio Eduardo Salcido of Palomas, Mex; one sister, Corrine Reyes and one granddaughter, Sofia Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Rosio Liberta and Eden Salcido. A memorial rosary will be recited on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12noon at Terrazas Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved