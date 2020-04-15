Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
Edward Aranda


1955 - 2020
Edward Aranda Obituary
Edward Aranda

Las Cruces - Edward U. Aranda, 65, a resident of Las Cruces, NM formerly of Deming entered eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Premier Health Care in El Paso, TX. Edward was born on October 2, 1955 in Deming to Sixto Aranda and Vicenta Uzueta. He is survived by his wife Martha Aranda; one son, Edward James Aranda and his wife Laura of Carlsbad, NM; two daughters, Veronica Castillo and her husband Gabriel and Bernadette Rodriguez and her husband Ronald of Silver City, NM; three brothers, Sixto R. Aranda, Robert Aranda and Ruben Aranda; three sisters, Sandra Aranda, Beatriz Aranda and Gloria Aranda; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and one son, Francisco Barrio. Visitation will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9-10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Funeral service will then begin at 10 with Pastor, Fred Espinosa officiating. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
