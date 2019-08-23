|
|
Edward Perez Jr.
Deming - Edward Perez Jr., 49 years old, a lifelong resident of Deming, New Mexico entered eternal rest on July 27, 2019. Edward was born at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California on June 26, 1970 to Edward Perez Sr. and Ramona (Lee) Perez. We do not think that there are any words to really describe exactly how amazing and inspiring this man was. He was eldest of seven children. He was known to many as Brother Ed and had many close lifelong friends. Anyone who ever went to the store with him knew they would be there awhile, not because he liked to shop but because he knew everyone, everywhere, and somehow everyone knew him and if they didn't well no worries there was always time to make a new friend. Some of Edward's passions were being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing sports all of which started at a young age. He played as a pitcher in little league and a guard in football until the time he graduated from Deming High School in 1988. After receiving his diploma he attended New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. During this time he began bull riding with some of his buddies in local rodeos and when mom found out, well let's just say that was the end of that. After college he returned home working for the mines and playing slow-pitch softball with his fellow brothers. Edward experienced five of the proudest moments of his life, becoming a father to his son, Fernando Edward Perez, and a grandfather to his four beautiful grandchildren Patrick, Aurora, Roxy, and Mia. At age 26 and again at 43, Edward was diagnosed with cancer and fought miraculous battles that he conquered not once but twice, living the last two years of his life cancer free until the day the good lord called him home. Living without you is unimaginable and has left such a huge void in all our lives. I believe many can agree we will miss listening to Edward talk about his adventures hunting and fishing, his laugh, his smile, his humor, his sweet demeanor, and so much more, but we will always cherish and hold dear the many memories we were blessed enough to share with him. Edward is survived by one son Fernando Edward and wife Alejandra Perez, 3 granddaughters and 1 grandson Aurora Perez, Roxy Perez, and Mia Perez, Patrick Perez, parents Edward Perez Sr. and Ramona (Lee) Perez, 3 sisters and 2 brothers Lupe and husband Bennie Alanis, Vanessa and husband Rudy Barrientos, Judy and husband Joseph Gallegos, Anthony Perez, Chris and wife Isela Perez, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Edward is preceded in death by sister Baby Irene Perez, paternal grandparents Fernando and Tomasa Perez, maternal grandparents Alfred and Frances Lee, paternal aunt Virginia and husband Gene Montoya, maternal uncles Bobby and David Lee, and maternal great-grandmother Ramona Lee.
A celebration of Edward's life will take place:
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Deming Literacy Center
2301 S. Tin Street, Deming, New Mexico 88030
4pm to 8pm
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 23, 2019